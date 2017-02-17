20th annual Ford Island Bridge Run registration now open

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Helen Ko

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Registration for this year’s 20th annual 10K Ford Island Bridge Run is being accepted now. The run will be held on Saturday, April 1 at Ford Island beginning at 7 a.m.

Registration forms are available at www.greatlifehawaii.com or participants can register directly through active.com.

The Athletics Department for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) will be giving out medals to finishers after the race. The course again takes participants across Adm. Bernard “Chick” Clarey Bridge to historic Ford Island. Runners circle the island before returning over the bridge to the finish line. Some 3,000 people are expected to participate.

The entry fee is $25 for military, their family members, Department of Defense employees and retirees, and $30 for all others. The deadline for entries is March 15. For more information about packet pick up and the route, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.