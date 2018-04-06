15th MDG prepares for 2018 school, sports physicals

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

15th Medical Group Pediatrics team

The staff at the 15th Medical Group (MDG) clinic will host a School and Sports Physical Day on Saturday, May 19.

Appointments will be available from 8 to 11:30 a.m. that day and are only for children between the ages of 12-18 years old who are enrolled at the 15th MDG clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The 15th MDG clinic anticipates offering up to 200 school and sports physical appointments on this day, no non-physical concerns will be addressed.

We ask you to schedule acute or well appointments to address those concerns during normal business hours.

In addition, other services including pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology will not be provided.

Beginning April 15, school and sports physical appointments will be available to schedule and can be booked by calling the central appointment line at 448-6000 from Monday to Friday between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We encourage parents to complete the school requirements early.

To download the required school and sports physical forms, visit www. hawaiipublicschools.org or pick up the forms from your child’s school. Children requiring exams are asked to wear loose fitting clothing or athletic attire. During the physical, children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The 15th MDG is continually working to improve standards and trusted care.

For more information, call 448-6125 or visit www.15MDG.com.