15th Maintenance Group pulls away from 613th AOC

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The 15th Maintenance Group (15 MXG) got 26 points from guard Army Master Sgt. Eric Dawson en route to a 57-46 season-opening win against the 613th Air and Space Operation Center (613 AOC) in an intramural 30 Over Division basketball matchup on Jan. 24 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Dawson got eight points in the first half and then turned it up a notch with an 18-point second half to help the 15 MXG outlast a strong effort by the 613 AOC.

“For one, its communication,” Dawson said about pulling away for the win. “Effective communication is the key. At halftime, we communicated as far as who should have the ball and what to do once they get the ball. That’s how speed and communication took effect.”

With both teams trying to figure out what to do, the game seesawed back and forth with three ties in the first 10 minutes of play.

Then with the score all knotted up at 10-10, the 15 MXG went on a 9-0 run to seemingly take control at 19-10 with only seven minutes remaining before halftime.

However, as time wound down in the first half, the 613 AOC guard Eric Davidson, a Department of Defense civilian, stood just outside the three-point arc and swished down a shot that tied up the score at 22-22 at intermission.

Dawson said that the comeback by the 613 AOC was a result of he and his teammates trying to piece things together in their first time on the court.

“It was just a matter of all of us coming together for the first time,” Dawson said. “We weren’t jelling, we don’t know each other’s strength. So the first half, we were just trying to get to know each other.”

In the second half, both teams needed more time to figure things out. Neither squad was able to secure the upper hand.

With four ties already in the first half, the teams battled through four more deadlocks as the clock approached crunch time.

Tied at 36-36, 15 MXG post-player 1st Lt. Alexis Lee scored on an assist from Dawson to break the stalemate.

Then on the next trip down court, Lee took it coast-to-coast for a lay-up and a four-point advantage at 40-36.

Another fast-break basket by Dawson, and the 15 MXG were on their way to their first win of the season.

Lt. Cmdr. Manuel Dominguez added a basket off an assist from Dawson to give the 15 MXG their first double-digit lead of the game at 53-43 with only 1:03 remaining in the game.

Besides the huge game by Dawson, the 15 MXG got support from Dominguez, who added 13 points and Lee with 15 points.

“Its all about having trust,” Dawson said about the team’s balanced attack. “As long as we have trust in one another, with defense, the offense will come sooner or later.”

With one win in their back pocket, Dawson said that anything could happen in a long season to come.

Next Tuesday, Jan. 31, the 15 MXG will go for two in a row, when they square off against the Marauders.

“I always say that any team is capable,” Dawson said. “I don’t care who you’ve got. As long as you communicate, any team can win.”